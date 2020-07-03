All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:49 PM

7021 Kingsbury Drive

7021 Kingsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Kingsbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine and rare 2BD, 1.1BA duplex with gas fireplace, security system and 2-car garage is move-in ready. This freshly painted meticulously clean unit with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas that include a den with fireplace and French doors leading to a fenced yard. New floors and updated bathrooms along with new refrigerator w ice maker, microwave and dishwasher, all appliances including new washer-dryer make this property a gem. All-new LED lights and double-pane windows make this home energy efficient. Landlord provides AC filters, installed carbon monoxide-smoke detectors, HVAC maintenance performed, and new back-up battery for security system installed. Detatched garage is accessed through alley entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Kingsbury Drive have any available units?
7021 Kingsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Kingsbury Drive have?
Some of 7021 Kingsbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Kingsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Kingsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Kingsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7021 Kingsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7021 Kingsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Kingsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 7021 Kingsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7021 Kingsbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Kingsbury Drive have a pool?
No, 7021 Kingsbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Kingsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 7021 Kingsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Kingsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7021 Kingsbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

