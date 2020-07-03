7021 Kingsbury Drive

Amenities
Pristine and rare 2BD, 1.1BA duplex with gas fireplace, security system and 2-car garage is move-in ready. This freshly painted meticulously clean unit with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas that include a den with fireplace and French doors leading to a fenced yard. New floors and updated bathrooms along with new refrigerator w ice maker, microwave and dishwasher, all appliances including new washer-dryer make this property a gem. All-new LED lights and double-pane windows make this home energy efficient. Landlord provides AC filters, installed carbon monoxide-smoke detectors, HVAC maintenance performed, and new back-up battery for security system installed. Detatched garage is accessed through alley entrance.