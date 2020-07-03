7021 Kingsbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine and rare 2BD, 1.1BA duplex with gas fireplace, security system and 2-car garage is move-in ready. This freshly painted meticulously clean unit with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas that include a den with fireplace and French doors leading to a fenced yard. New floors and updated bathrooms along with new refrigerator w ice maker, microwave and dishwasher, all appliances including new washer-dryer make this property a gem. All-new LED lights and double-pane windows make this home energy efficient. Landlord provides AC filters, installed carbon monoxide-smoke detectors, HVAC maintenance performed, and new back-up battery for security system installed. Detatched garage is accessed through alley entrance.