Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7018 Spruce Creek Lane
Last updated May 27 2019 at 10:20 PM

7018 Spruce Creek Lane

7018 Spruce Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7018 Spruce Creek Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Stunning executive home! Elegant entry & formal dining room! Huge living area with walk in wet bar & fireplace with gas logs. Wood floors through out down stairs. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cook top, built in microwave, island & breakfast bar, lovely breakfast room overlooking breathtaking patio with flagstone, gas fire pit, fountain & beautiful landscaping. Outstanding master retreat with 2 sided fireplace, open to huge bedroom & updated master bath with dual vanities, over sized shower, garden tub & huge walk in closet. 2 large bedrooms with separate bath down. 3rd living or study upstairs. Gated community with guard on duty, lovely community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 Spruce Creek Lane have any available units?
7018 Spruce Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7018 Spruce Creek Lane have?
Some of 7018 Spruce Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 Spruce Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7018 Spruce Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 Spruce Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7018 Spruce Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7018 Spruce Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7018 Spruce Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 7018 Spruce Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 Spruce Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 Spruce Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7018 Spruce Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 7018 Spruce Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 7018 Spruce Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 Spruce Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7018 Spruce Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

