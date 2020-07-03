7018 Spruce Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Stunning executive home! Elegant entry & formal dining room! Huge living area with walk in wet bar & fireplace with gas logs. Wood floors through out down stairs. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cook top, built in microwave, island & breakfast bar, lovely breakfast room overlooking breathtaking patio with flagstone, gas fire pit, fountain & beautiful landscaping. Outstanding master retreat with 2 sided fireplace, open to huge bedroom & updated master bath with dual vanities, over sized shower, garden tub & huge walk in closet. 2 large bedrooms with separate bath down. 3rd living or study upstairs. Gated community with guard on duty, lovely community pool.