Nicely Updated University Terrace home features custom Oak hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Lakewood Elementary. Granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen, double pane windows, updated baths. Close to White Rock and centrally located. Fenced yard with deck, attached garage, security system, sprinkler system,. Washer and dryer connections currently in garage, but can be moved inside the home with a stackable unit.