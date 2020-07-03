All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6932 Glacier Drive

6932 Glacier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6932 Glacier Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
MOVE-IN READY in East Dallas. This spacious home was recently renovated with updates to the entire home. Included are 3 living areas, fresh paint, new ceramic tile throughout & no carpet! The large living areas allow plenty of space to entertain; enjoy the large game room area, perfect for man-cave, play area & more. The eat in kitchen has new granite & tiled back splash with new appliances. Updated baths include granite, vessel sinks, new tile & storage galore. The master bath features a large walk-in with built-ins, dual sinks & large shower. The 2 guest rooms share a bath & private vanity areas. There is a fenced yard with privacy fence & carport over rear entry drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6932 Glacier Drive have any available units?
6932 Glacier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6932 Glacier Drive have?
Some of 6932 Glacier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6932 Glacier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6932 Glacier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 Glacier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6932 Glacier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6932 Glacier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6932 Glacier Drive offers parking.
Does 6932 Glacier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6932 Glacier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 Glacier Drive have a pool?
No, 6932 Glacier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6932 Glacier Drive have accessible units?
No, 6932 Glacier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 Glacier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6932 Glacier Drive has units with dishwashers.

