Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:59 PM

6931 Meadow Road

6931 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

6931 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available for the first time after 43 years! Now for Lease! An Incredible Redesign to match a Modern Executive Lifestyle, including oversized Living Area with 12” ceilings overlooking party size pool & secluded backyard. Bright & Open smart floor plan, Modern warm kitchen SS appliances, complete with oversized quartz island. Large Master Retreat offers a sleek design in master bath with freestanding tub and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms with a Flex space that could be a study or dining area, Entertainment bar with exceptional views of the private secluded pool. Area Conveniences: Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Public & Private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Meadow Road have any available units?
6931 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6931 Meadow Road have?
Some of 6931 Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 6931 Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6931 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 6931 Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 6931 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 6931 Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 6931 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 6931 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6931 Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

