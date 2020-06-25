6920 Hunnicut Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled home on third of an acre lot minutes from downtown, White Rock Lake and Deep Ellum. Everything’s been done for you at this home! New kitchen including stainless steel appliances, cabinets and granite; New bathrooms including custom stand shower with seamless glass doors, vanities and more; New wood look flooring throughout home; New interior and exterior paint. Completely redone backyard. Brand new deck with new lightings and sitting arrangement. It is a place for relaxed evening with family and friends with outdoor activities.