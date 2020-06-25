All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6920 Hunnicut Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6920 Hunnicut Place

6920 Hunnicut Place · No Longer Available
Location

6920 Hunnicut Place, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled home on third of an acre lot minutes from downtown, White Rock Lake and Deep Ellum. Everything’s been done for you at this home! New kitchen including stainless steel appliances, cabinets and granite; New bathrooms including custom stand shower with seamless glass doors, vanities and more; New wood look flooring throughout home; New interior and exterior paint. Completely redone backyard. Brand new deck with new lightings and sitting arrangement. It is a place for relaxed evening with family and friends with outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Hunnicut Place have any available units?
6920 Hunnicut Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6920 Hunnicut Place have?
Some of 6920 Hunnicut Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 Hunnicut Place currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Hunnicut Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Hunnicut Place pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Hunnicut Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6920 Hunnicut Place offer parking?
Yes, 6920 Hunnicut Place offers parking.
Does 6920 Hunnicut Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Hunnicut Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Hunnicut Place have a pool?
Yes, 6920 Hunnicut Place has a pool.
Does 6920 Hunnicut Place have accessible units?
No, 6920 Hunnicut Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Hunnicut Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 Hunnicut Place has units with dishwashers.

