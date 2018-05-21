All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6917 Day Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6917 Day Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:50 PM

6917 Day Street

6917 Day Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6917 Day Street, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Available for June 15 move in. Adorable 2 bedroom home with original refinished hardwood floors. Central Temperature Control. Ten minutes to downtown Dallas. Ten minutes to 635 Loop. Ten minutes to the White Rock Lake recreation areas as well as Dallas Arboretum. Local neighborhood parks. Schools, shopping and places of worship. Large backyard with mature trees, storage shed. Garage and carport. Stove with oven provided. You bring your own refrigerator. Full washer-dryer connections in kichen. Living and dining easily flow so that entertaining or sharing family time is made easier. Lots of shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Day Street have any available units?
6917 Day Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 Day Street have?
Some of 6917 Day Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Day Street currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Day Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Day Street pet-friendly?
No, 6917 Day Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6917 Day Street offer parking?
Yes, 6917 Day Street offers parking.
Does 6917 Day Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Day Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Day Street have a pool?
No, 6917 Day Street does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Day Street have accessible units?
No, 6917 Day Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Day Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6917 Day Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University