6917 Day Street

Available for June 15 move in. Adorable 2 bedroom home with original refinished hardwood floors. Central Temperature Control. Ten minutes to downtown Dallas. Ten minutes to 635 Loop. Ten minutes to the White Rock Lake recreation areas as well as Dallas Arboretum. Local neighborhood parks. Schools, shopping and places of worship. Large backyard with mature trees, storage shed. Garage and carport. Stove with oven provided. You bring your own refrigerator. Full washer-dryer connections in kichen. Living and dining easily flow so that entertaining or sharing family time is made easier. Lots of shade.