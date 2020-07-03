All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6915 Lakeshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6915 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:10 PM

6915 Lakeshore Drive

6915 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6915 Lakeshore Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
International Lakewood Home in premier location with unique designer elements throughout. Lush landscaping w private gardens. Spacious floor plan, 2 living area and study. Fabulous windows for spectacular light and breath-taking views. Gorgeous kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, SS appliances & farm house sink, open floorplan with 2 fireplaces, plus wine storage. Separate guest suite for nanny, in-laws, or au-pair. French doors open to back yard with hand laid granite cobblestone patio, rich wood pergola and ceramic mosaic tile pool for tranquil setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
6915 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 6915 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6915 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
No, 6915 Lakeshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6915 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6915 Lakeshore Drive has a pool.
Does 6915 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6915 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University