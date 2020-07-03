6915 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite

International Lakewood Home in premier location with unique designer elements throughout. Lush landscaping w private gardens. Spacious floor plan, 2 living area and study. Fabulous windows for spectacular light and breath-taking views. Gorgeous kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, SS appliances & farm house sink, open floorplan with 2 fireplaces, plus wine storage. Separate guest suite for nanny, in-laws, or au-pair. French doors open to back yard with hand laid granite cobblestone patio, rich wood pergola and ceramic mosaic tile pool for tranquil setting.