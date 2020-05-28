All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6912 Clearglen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6912 Clearglen Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:39 AM

6912 Clearglen Drive

6912 Clearglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6912 Clearglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home, Freshly Painted, recently updated home with 2 Living areas, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Formal dining or OFFICE room. Laminate flooring entire house, Stainless Steel Appliances - Electric Oven, stove, Dishwasher, Microwave in kitchen. Second living area or Large game room with wood burning fire place and wet bar which would be perfect for entertaining. Driveway in the rear includes covered car port for two vehicles. Back yard has fence with storage shed. Large yard is surrounded by mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 Clearglen Drive have any available units?
6912 Clearglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6912 Clearglen Drive have?
Some of 6912 Clearglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 Clearglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6912 Clearglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 Clearglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6912 Clearglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6912 Clearglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6912 Clearglen Drive offers parking.
Does 6912 Clearglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6912 Clearglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 Clearglen Drive have a pool?
No, 6912 Clearglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6912 Clearglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6912 Clearglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 Clearglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 Clearglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University