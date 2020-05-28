6912 Clearglen Drive

Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace game room

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home, Freshly Painted, recently updated home with 2 Living areas, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Formal dining or OFFICE room. Laminate flooring entire house, Stainless Steel Appliances - Electric Oven, stove, Dishwasher, Microwave in kitchen. Second living area or Large game room with wood burning fire place and wet bar which would be perfect for entertaining. Driveway in the rear includes covered car port for two vehicles. Back yard has fence with storage shed. Large yard is surrounded by mature trees.