6912 Cedar Forest Trail
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:12 PM

6912 Cedar Forest Trail

6912 Cedar Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Cedar Forest Trail, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to a Stress Free Living! Includes lawn maintenance and a Refrigerator. Charming three bedrooms, two bath home located in Duncanville ISD rating of Superior Achievement. Updated with fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, modern light fixtures, and updated kitchen features. A spacious open floor concept plan allows for entertaining. The updated kitchen presents ample space for preparing meals with an abundance of counter top space and cabinet space. Oversized master retreat has it's own private bathroom, natural light and bright and boasts a tranquil with dual sinks in the bath, separate shower and relaxing garden tub. Entertain outdoors in the backyard with plenty of space to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 Cedar Forest Trail have any available units?
6912 Cedar Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6912 Cedar Forest Trail have?
Some of 6912 Cedar Forest Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 Cedar Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6912 Cedar Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 Cedar Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6912 Cedar Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6912 Cedar Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6912 Cedar Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 6912 Cedar Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6912 Cedar Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 Cedar Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 6912 Cedar Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6912 Cedar Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 6912 Cedar Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 Cedar Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 Cedar Forest Trail has units with dishwashers.

