6912 Cedar Forest Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Welcome Home to a Stress Free Living! Includes lawn maintenance and a Refrigerator. Charming three bedrooms, two bath home located in Duncanville ISD rating of Superior Achievement. Updated with fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, modern light fixtures, and updated kitchen features. A spacious open floor concept plan allows for entertaining. The updated kitchen presents ample space for preparing meals with an abundance of counter top space and cabinet space. Oversized master retreat has it's own private bathroom, natural light and bright and boasts a tranquil with dual sinks in the bath, separate shower and relaxing garden tub. Entertain outdoors in the backyard with plenty of space to enjoy.