Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Updated home with new granite countertops in the kitchen and luxury vinyl planks throughout the house as well as freshly painted throughout. With this property located within the sought after Richardson school district and the homes proximity to the North Dallas toll road and the Bush Tollway, this home will not stay on the market long.