6907 Levelland Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Centrally Located Single Story With Open Floor Plan In North Dallas & Plano ISD. High Ceilings & Solid Hardwood Floors. Open Kitchen Has Granite Countertops With Stainless Appliances Plus Attach Breakfast Area Overlooks Large Living Room With Built-Ins & Gas Fireplace. Master Suite Has Sitting Area Plus Walk-In Closet. Bath Has Dual Vanities With Granite, Jetted tub, Plus Separate Shower. Two Additional Bedrooms Are Split With Full Bath. Garage Has Been Masterfully Converted Into The Perfect Den With Storage Closets And An Amazing Built-In Plus Separate HVAC. Seller May Convert Back To Garage At Your Request. Backyard Includes Covered Patio Plus Open Patio And Gas Connection For Grilling. Located In Eruv.