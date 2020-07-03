6834 Prairie Flower Trail

Amenities

Gated Community Rental in East Dallas. Ready for a June 13 move in. 10 minutes to Downtown Dallas. Five minutes from White Rock Lake. This beautiful David Weekly home has four large bedrooms with master and office downstairs. Three full bathrooms with one half bath downstairs. Formal living and dining. New stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery Series appliances. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and updated back splash. Huge backyard with large covered patio. Nest thermostats & Ring Door Bell included. Pets are on a case by case basis, and max weight 30 lbs. Rental Requirements: Verifiable & satisfactory rental or mortgage history; pass criminal background check.