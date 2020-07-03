All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:07 AM

6834 Prairie Flower Trail

6834 Prairie Flower Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6834 Prairie Flower Trail, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gated Community Rental in East Dallas. Ready for a June 13 move in. 10 minutes to Downtown Dallas. Five minutes from White Rock Lake. This beautiful David Weekly home has four large bedrooms with master and office downstairs. Three full bathrooms with one half bath downstairs. Formal living and dining. New stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery Series appliances. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and updated back splash. Huge backyard with large covered patio. Nest thermostats & Ring Door Bell included. Pets are on a case by case basis, and max weight 30 lbs. Rental Requirements: Verifiable & satisfactory rental or mortgage history; pass criminal background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 Prairie Flower Trail have any available units?
6834 Prairie Flower Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6834 Prairie Flower Trail have?
Some of 6834 Prairie Flower Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6834 Prairie Flower Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6834 Prairie Flower Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 Prairie Flower Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6834 Prairie Flower Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6834 Prairie Flower Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6834 Prairie Flower Trail offers parking.
Does 6834 Prairie Flower Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 Prairie Flower Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 Prairie Flower Trail have a pool?
No, 6834 Prairie Flower Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6834 Prairie Flower Trail have accessible units?
No, 6834 Prairie Flower Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 Prairie Flower Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6834 Prairie Flower Trail has units with dishwashers.

