Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6834 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:35 PM

6834 Lakeshore Drive

6834 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6834 Lakeshore Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to enjoy this one-of-a-kind home Lakewood home zoned to Lakewood Elementary. Large corner lot home with electric gate. Large covered and open patio with garden area. Located near Whiterock Lake and Lakewood Country Club. Hardwoods and tile throughout with 2 living areas, one with marble fireplace and second that could also be study. Kitchen has granite, SubZero fridge, Thermador oven,& skylight. 2 large bedrooms each have vanity-closet area. 1 bedroom has home's 2nd fireplace, beamed ceilings & nearby full bath, and 2nd bedroom is en suite. Utility room has built in desk, sink & backyard access. This home preserves Lakewood's rich history and character of this 1940's single story home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
6834 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6834 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 6834 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6834 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6834 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6834 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6834 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6834 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 6834 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 6834 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6834 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6834 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6834 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

