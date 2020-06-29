6834 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Great opportunity to enjoy this one-of-a-kind home Lakewood home zoned to Lakewood Elementary. Large corner lot home with electric gate. Large covered and open patio with garden area. Located near Whiterock Lake and Lakewood Country Club. Hardwoods and tile throughout with 2 living areas, one with marble fireplace and second that could also be study. Kitchen has granite, SubZero fridge, Thermador oven,& skylight. 2 large bedrooms each have vanity-closet area. 1 bedroom has home's 2nd fireplace, beamed ceilings & nearby full bath, and 2nd bedroom is en suite. Utility room has built in desk, sink & backyard access. This home preserves Lakewood's rich history and character of this 1940's single story home.