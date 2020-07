Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For Sale or Lease. Beautiful 70x147 lot with mature trees and a quaint cottage in the heart of Preston Hollow. Build to suit, renovate, or enjoy it as is in the heart of the city. Beautiful floors and updated, eat-in kitchen. Walk to parks, Northpark Mall and be anywhere in the metroplex within minutes. Amazing opportunity! Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer.