6815 Prosper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Not a detail was spared in this custom transitional masterpiece by Prescott Homes. An inviting front porch welcomes you into the foyer with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The wainscoting along the staircase creates an instant wow factor upon entry. The open and airy layout with 2 covered outdoor spaces makes this an entertainer's paradise The chef's kitchen features high-end finishings with Viking & Thermador appliances. The 1st floor resort-style master suite is a true place to find respite with a luxurious master bath and impressive walk-in closet. 5beds + a study, meticulous stylings and a functional layout make this home stand out from the rest. Your luxury oasis awaits you at home!