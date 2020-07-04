All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:10 PM

6815 Prosper Street

6815 Prosper Street · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Prosper Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Not a detail was spared in this custom transitional masterpiece by Prescott Homes. An inviting front porch welcomes you into the foyer with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The wainscoting along the staircase creates an instant wow factor upon entry. The open and airy layout with 2 covered outdoor spaces makes this an entertainer's paradise The chef's kitchen features high-end finishings with Viking & Thermador appliances. The 1st floor resort-style master suite is a true place to find respite with a luxurious master bath and impressive walk-in closet. 5beds + a study, meticulous stylings and a functional layout make this home stand out from the rest. Your luxury oasis awaits you at home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 Prosper Street have any available units?
6815 Prosper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 Prosper Street have?
Some of 6815 Prosper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 Prosper Street currently offering any rent specials?
6815 Prosper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 Prosper Street pet-friendly?
No, 6815 Prosper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6815 Prosper Street offer parking?
No, 6815 Prosper Street does not offer parking.
Does 6815 Prosper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 Prosper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 Prosper Street have a pool?
No, 6815 Prosper Street does not have a pool.
Does 6815 Prosper Street have accessible units?
No, 6815 Prosper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 Prosper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 Prosper Street has units with dishwashers.

