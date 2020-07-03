All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6811 Orangeville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6811 Orangeville Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:58 AM

6811 Orangeville Drive

6811 Orangeville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6811 Orangeville Drive, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath house in a great area. The house features granite countertops, NEW stainless appliances, NEW luxruy plank flooring in the bedrooms, and much more! Fresh coat of paint.Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Orangeville Drive have any available units?
6811 Orangeville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 Orangeville Drive have?
Some of 6811 Orangeville Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Orangeville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Orangeville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Orangeville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Orangeville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6811 Orangeville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Orangeville Drive offers parking.
Does 6811 Orangeville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Orangeville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Orangeville Drive have a pool?
No, 6811 Orangeville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Orangeville Drive have accessible units?
No, 6811 Orangeville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Orangeville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 Orangeville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University