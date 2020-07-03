6811 Orangeville Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bed 2 bath house in a great area. The house features granite countertops, NEW stainless appliances, NEW luxruy plank flooring in the bedrooms, and much more! Fresh coat of paint.Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.