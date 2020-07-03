6810 Crestland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding Far North Dallas Home featuring state of the art remodeling, Including the entire property flooring with a mix of upscale ceramic tile and brand new carpets in the bedrooms, Fresh paint throughout. Gourmet Kitchen featuring stainless-steel brand new appliances, just a chef dream. Spacious master bedroom with a fantastic bathroom that features a gorgeous tiled standing shower and large walk-in closet. This home has an incredible layout for entertaining with extra living room and beautiful patio facing A large backyard, sit & relax watching those mature oak trees around this desired subdivision. So what are you waiting for? The best of far north Dallas featuring the fantastic Plano ISD for the kids!