Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:22 PM

6810 Crestland Avenue

6810 Crestland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Crestland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding Far North Dallas Home featuring state of the art remodeling, Including the entire property flooring with a mix of upscale ceramic tile and brand new carpets in the bedrooms, Fresh paint throughout. Gourmet Kitchen featuring stainless-steel brand new appliances, just a chef dream. Spacious master bedroom with a fantastic bathroom that features a gorgeous tiled standing shower and large walk-in closet. This home has an incredible layout for entertaining with extra living room and beautiful patio facing A large backyard, sit & relax watching those mature oak trees around this desired subdivision. So what are you waiting for? The best of far north Dallas featuring the fantastic Plano ISD for the kids!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Crestland Avenue have any available units?
6810 Crestland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Crestland Avenue have?
Some of 6810 Crestland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Crestland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Crestland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Crestland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6810 Crestland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6810 Crestland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Crestland Avenue offers parking.
Does 6810 Crestland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 Crestland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Crestland Avenue have a pool?
No, 6810 Crestland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6810 Crestland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6810 Crestland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Crestland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 Crestland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

