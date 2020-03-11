All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:17 AM

6809 Casa Loma Avenue

6809 Casa Loma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6809 Casa Loma Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
wine room
Luxury Lakewood HM situated on hard to find a dbl. lot with golf course views. Custom built by sought after builder, Ron Davis.This home features an elegant design, open floor plan, 12 ft ceilings + immense natural light. Entertainment feats. incl. a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen, w Miele + Wolf appliances, lrg. covered patio, pool+ spa, outdoor liv area+fireplace, kitchen, kids playhouse & more! Car lovers will enjoy spacious 4 car garage, gated motor court+900ft of bonus space over garage for nanny quarters. Enjoy easy access to shops, restaurants & Whole Foods nearby. Addtl. upgrades include a solar system, outdoor shower, temperature-controlled wine room & a post-tension foundation system with 110 piers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 Casa Loma Avenue have any available units?
6809 Casa Loma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6809 Casa Loma Avenue have?
Some of 6809 Casa Loma Avenue's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 Casa Loma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Casa Loma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Casa Loma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Casa Loma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6809 Casa Loma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6809 Casa Loma Avenue offers parking.
Does 6809 Casa Loma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6809 Casa Loma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Casa Loma Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6809 Casa Loma Avenue has a pool.
Does 6809 Casa Loma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6809 Casa Loma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Casa Loma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 Casa Loma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

