6809 Casa Loma Avenue

Luxury Lakewood HM situated on hard to find a dbl. lot with golf course views. Custom built by sought after builder, Ron Davis.This home features an elegant design, open floor plan, 12 ft ceilings + immense natural light. Entertainment feats. incl. a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen, w Miele + Wolf appliances, lrg. covered patio, pool+ spa, outdoor liv area+fireplace, kitchen, kids playhouse & more! Car lovers will enjoy spacious 4 car garage, gated motor court+900ft of bonus space over garage for nanny quarters. Enjoy easy access to shops, restaurants & Whole Foods nearby. Addtl. upgrades include a solar system, outdoor shower, temperature-controlled wine room & a post-tension foundation system with 110 piers.