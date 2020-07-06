6800 Del Norte Ln

Amenities
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. Just go along with it and check this place out already.
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel GE Appliances Package
Luxurious spa shower and soaking tub
Hard Surface Flooring & Floor to Ceiling Windows
GE Double-oven
Built-in Wine Refrigerator
Spacious Bedrooms
Granite or Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Baths
Over-sized Walk In Closets with Custom Design
Gorgeous Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas
Built in Linen Cabinets
Full Size GE Washer and Dryer
Community Amenities
Connect at the WiFi lounge and conference room
Walking distance to local Donut and Coffee Shops
Park in the Controlled Access Garage
Convenient Access to I-75 Central and Dallas N. Tollway
Rooftop Solar Energy Panels
AT&T U-verse and Time Warner Cable Available
Enjoy happy hour, prime dining, or Sunday Brunch at DISH Preston Hollow
Minutes Away from NorthPark Center High Fashion & Luxury Shopping in Dallas
Perk up at our Gourmet Starbucks Coffee Bar
Pet Friendly Community
Minutes to Upscale Shopping, Dining & Entertainment
Dry Cleaning Drop
Looking for a new apartment?
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.