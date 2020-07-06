6800 Del Norte Ln

Amenities

This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. Just go along with it and check this place out already.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel GE Appliances Package



Luxurious spa shower and soaking tub



Hard Surface Flooring & Floor to Ceiling Windows



GE Double-oven



Built-in Wine Refrigerator



Spacious Bedrooms



Granite or Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Baths



Over-sized Walk In Closets with Custom Design



Gorgeous Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas



Built in Linen Cabinets



Full Size GE Washer and Dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Connect at the WiFi lounge and conference room



Walking distance to local Donut and Coffee Shops



Park in the Controlled Access Garage



Convenient Access to I-75 Central and Dallas N. Tollway



Rooftop Solar Energy Panels



AT&T U-verse and Time Warner Cable Available



Enjoy happy hour, prime dining, or Sunday Brunch at DISH Preston Hollow



Minutes Away from NorthPark Center High Fashion & Luxury Shopping in Dallas



Perk up at our Gourmet Starbucks Coffee Bar



Pet Friendly Community



Minutes to Upscale Shopping, Dining & Entertainment



Dry Cleaning Drop



_________________________________



