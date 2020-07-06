All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

6800 Del Norte Ln

6800 Del Norte Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Del Norte Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel GE Appliances Package

Luxurious spa shower and soaking tub

Hard Surface Flooring & Floor to Ceiling Windows

GE Double-oven

Built-in Wine Refrigerator

Spacious Bedrooms

Granite or Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Baths

Over-sized Walk In Closets with Custom Design

Gorgeous Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas

Built in Linen Cabinets

Full Size GE Washer and Dryer

Community Amenities

Connect at the WiFi lounge and conference room

Walking distance to local Donut and Coffee Shops

Park in the Controlled Access Garage

Convenient Access to I-75 Central and Dallas N. Tollway

Rooftop Solar Energy Panels

AT&T U-verse and Time Warner Cable Available

Enjoy happy hour, prime dining, or Sunday Brunch at DISH Preston Hollow

Minutes Away from NorthPark Center High Fashion & Luxury Shopping in Dallas

Perk up at our Gourmet Starbucks Coffee Bar

Pet Friendly Community

Minutes to Upscale Shopping, Dining & Entertainment

Dry Cleaning Drop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Del Norte Ln have any available units?
6800 Del Norte Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Del Norte Ln have?
Some of 6800 Del Norte Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Del Norte Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Del Norte Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Del Norte Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Del Norte Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6800 Del Norte Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6800 Del Norte Ln offers parking.
Does 6800 Del Norte Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 Del Norte Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Del Norte Ln have a pool?
No, 6800 Del Norte Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Del Norte Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 6800 Del Norte Ln has accessible units.
Does 6800 Del Norte Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 Del Norte Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

