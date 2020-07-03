6731 Cedar Shadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sought after subdivision! Spacious Home near Duncanville High School and I20 and 408! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new carpet, vaulted ceilings, HUGE living room, formal dining, PLUS eat-in kitchen! Detached 2-car garage with opener, backyard faces cedar lined trees and wildlife, plenty of birds. Large lot with open patio!

Peaceful community with plenty of kids around playing on the streets.



Qualifications:

Min credit score 595

NO PRIOR evictions or felonies

Must verify 3 x the rent in income

No aggressive breed animals

All applicants over 18 will need to apply and pay 50 app fee.