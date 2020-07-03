All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6731 Cedar Shadow Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:11 AM

6731 Cedar Shadow Drive

6731 Cedar Shadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6731 Cedar Shadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sought after subdivision! Spacious Home near Duncanville High School and I20 and 408! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new carpet, vaulted ceilings, HUGE living room, formal dining, PLUS eat-in kitchen! Detached 2-car garage with opener, backyard faces cedar lined trees and wildlife, plenty of birds. Large lot with open patio!
Peaceful community with plenty of kids around playing on the streets.

Qualifications:
Min credit score 595
NO PRIOR evictions or felonies
Must verify 3 x the rent in income
No aggressive breed animals
All applicants over 18 will need to apply and pay 50 app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive have any available units?
6731 Cedar Shadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive have?
Some of 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6731 Cedar Shadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive offers parking.
Does 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive have a pool?
No, 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6731 Cedar Shadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University