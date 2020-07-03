All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:26 AM

6716 Blue Valley Lane

6716 Blue Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Blue Valley Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story cottage in Lakewood Elementary. This well-maintained home has many updates and is on a short quiet street with great drive-up appeal and mature trees. Open living room with fireplace and dining room creates a generous space for entertaining and is adjacent to eat-in kitchen with glass front cabinets, marble counter tops, breakfast area, and exterior door to driveway. Most rooms have hardwood floors and there is no carpet. Master has updated en suite bath. Updated hall bath services other bedrooms. Backyard is flat and grassy and 2-car garage is detached. This home is a few blocks from White Rock Lake, park, hike-bike trails, and Mockingbird shops. ALSO FOR SALE AS HIP POCKET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Blue Valley Lane have any available units?
6716 Blue Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Blue Valley Lane have?
Some of 6716 Blue Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Blue Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Blue Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Blue Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6716 Blue Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6716 Blue Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Blue Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 6716 Blue Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Blue Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Blue Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 6716 Blue Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Blue Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 6716 Blue Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Blue Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Blue Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.

