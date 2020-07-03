6716 Blue Valley Lane

Amenities

Single story cottage in Lakewood Elementary. This well-maintained home has many updates and is on a short quiet street with great drive-up appeal and mature trees. Open living room with fireplace and dining room creates a generous space for entertaining and is adjacent to eat-in kitchen with glass front cabinets, marble counter tops, breakfast area, and exterior door to driveway. Most rooms have hardwood floors and there is no carpet. Master has updated en suite bath. Updated hall bath services other bedrooms. Backyard is flat and grassy and 2-car garage is detached. This home is a few blocks from White Rock Lake, park, hike-bike trails, and Mockingbird shops. ALSO FOR SALE AS HIP POCKET.