LOVELY SPACIOUS HOME IN DESIRED NORTH DALLAS NEIGHBORHOOD. NEW ROOF, LARGE BACK YARD WITH MATURE TREES. MOVE-IN READY! LESSEE NEEDS TO VERIFY SCHOOLS & ROOM SIZES. $300 PET DEPOSIT & $300 NON- REFUNDABLE PET FEE PER PET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6708 Roundrock Road have any available units?
6708 Roundrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Roundrock Road have?
Some of 6708 Roundrock Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Roundrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Roundrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Roundrock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Roundrock Road is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Roundrock Road offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Roundrock Road offers parking.
Does 6708 Roundrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Roundrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Roundrock Road have a pool?
No, 6708 Roundrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Roundrock Road have accessible units?
No, 6708 Roundrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Roundrock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Roundrock Road has units with dishwashers.
