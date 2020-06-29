All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6706 Winding Rose Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6706 Winding Rose Trail
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

6706 Winding Rose Trail

6706 Winding Rose Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6706 Winding Rose Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
AN OASIS IN DALLAS!Come home to this beautiful home that sits on over a 3rd of an acre. This home features 3 living areas, 2 of the rooms are completely flexible-one can easily be used as a fourth bedroom, media room, game room, man cave, etc. This home is well laid out with a separate master suite. It has been updated within the last three years. Some of the features include hardwood floors throughout, updated paint and lots of storage. Kitchen features granite countertops, built-in granite breakfast bar and island, SS appliances, double ovens, cooktop is gas. It also has a workshop.Reverse Osmosis system for great tasting clean water. Landscaping and pool paid. AVAILABLE NOW. NO PETS - NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Winding Rose Trail have any available units?
6706 Winding Rose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Winding Rose Trail have?
Some of 6706 Winding Rose Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Winding Rose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Winding Rose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Winding Rose Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6706 Winding Rose Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6706 Winding Rose Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Winding Rose Trail offers parking.
Does 6706 Winding Rose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Winding Rose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Winding Rose Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6706 Winding Rose Trail has a pool.
Does 6706 Winding Rose Trail have accessible units?
No, 6706 Winding Rose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Winding Rose Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Winding Rose Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University