6706 Winding Rose Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

AN OASIS IN DALLAS!Come home to this beautiful home that sits on over a 3rd of an acre. This home features 3 living areas, 2 of the rooms are completely flexible-one can easily be used as a fourth bedroom, media room, game room, man cave, etc. This home is well laid out with a separate master suite. It has been updated within the last three years. Some of the features include hardwood floors throughout, updated paint and lots of storage. Kitchen features granite countertops, built-in granite breakfast bar and island, SS appliances, double ovens, cooktop is gas. It also has a workshop.Reverse Osmosis system for great tasting clean water. Landscaping and pool paid. AVAILABLE NOW. NO PETS - NO SMOKING.