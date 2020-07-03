6610 Eastridge Drive

Amenities

Completely Updated and Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 1/5 bath condo is in a great location close to everything you need. It is in a gated quite complex. It has 2 large living areas downstairs and 2 giant bedrooms upstairs. It has a great garden courtyard entry and large balcony. New engineered wood floors downstairs . New carpet. New tile. New appliances. New Counter tops and Freshly painted. Act quick for this condo near Skillman and NW HWY. Have use of pool as well. Water, Gas and trash included!!!