Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6610 Eastridge Drive

6610 Eastridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Eastridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Completely Updated and Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 1/5 bath condo is in a great location close to everything you need. It is in a gated quite complex. It has 2 large living areas downstairs and 2 giant bedrooms upstairs. It has a great garden courtyard entry and large balcony. New engineered wood floors downstairs . New carpet. New tile. New appliances. New Counter tops and Freshly painted. Act quick for this condo near Skillman and NW HWY. Have use of pool as well. Water, Gas and trash included!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Eastridge Drive have any available units?
6610 Eastridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 Eastridge Drive have?
Some of 6610 Eastridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Eastridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Eastridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Eastridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6610 Eastridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6610 Eastridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6610 Eastridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6610 Eastridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Eastridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Eastridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6610 Eastridge Drive has a pool.
Does 6610 Eastridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6610 Eastridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Eastridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Eastridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

