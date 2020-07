Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely updated 2-story townhouse with small yard and 2-car garage. Amazing location minutes from White Rock Lake & Flag Pole Hill, Northwest Hwy & 75, and shopping and restaurants. 3 BRs, one down and two up, three large walk-in closets upstairs plus a ton of storage downstairs, nice fresh kitchen, open dining and living with fireplace. The downstairs BR would be great as a den, study, or dining area.