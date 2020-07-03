All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6556 Saint Moritz Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6556 Saint Moritz Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:33 PM

6556 Saint Moritz Ave

6556 Saint Moritz Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6556 Saint Moritz Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome 2 bedroom duplex in Lakewood - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex close to White Rock. 1 car garage with opener. Great front porch and beautiful tree shaded yard. Kitchen has new granite c-tops & back splash, new SS sink & kitchen faucet and furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & disposal. Stack washer & dryer also provided. Hardwood floors, CH&A. New vinyl at kitchen. New 2 inch faux wood blinds. Owner maintains yard! A small pet is ok with owner approval. Contact us for full property details and 15 photos!

(RLNE5338415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6556 Saint Moritz Ave have any available units?
6556 Saint Moritz Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6556 Saint Moritz Ave have?
Some of 6556 Saint Moritz Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6556 Saint Moritz Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6556 Saint Moritz Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6556 Saint Moritz Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6556 Saint Moritz Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6556 Saint Moritz Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6556 Saint Moritz Ave offers parking.
Does 6556 Saint Moritz Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6556 Saint Moritz Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6556 Saint Moritz Ave have a pool?
No, 6556 Saint Moritz Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6556 Saint Moritz Ave have accessible units?
No, 6556 Saint Moritz Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6556 Saint Moritz Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6556 Saint Moritz Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University