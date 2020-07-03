6508 Saint Moritz Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fireplace in the living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and back splash in kitchen. Kitchen appliances include stainless steel refrigerator with ice-maker, stainless steel dishwasher, electric range, built-in microwave oven with vented hood, stainless steel sink and disposal. Bathroom has tiled floor and walls with SOHO tile, sink, faucets and toilet. Other features include recessed LED lighting, a granite topped breakfast bar, ceiling fans, 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows. Stack washer dryer in kitchen (not warrantied but for tenants use).1 car garage parking.