6508 Saint Moritz Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:48 AM

6508 Saint Moritz Avenue

6508 Saint Moritz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Saint Moritz Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fireplace in the living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and back splash in kitchen. Kitchen appliances include stainless steel refrigerator with ice-maker, stainless steel dishwasher, electric range, built-in microwave oven with vented hood, stainless steel sink and disposal. Bathroom has tiled floor and walls with SOHO tile, sink, faucets and toilet. Other features include recessed LED lighting, a granite topped breakfast bar, ceiling fans, 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows. Stack washer dryer in kitchen (not warrantied but for tenants use).1 car garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue have any available units?
6508 Saint Moritz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue have?
Some of 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Saint Moritz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue offers parking.
Does 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue have a pool?
No, 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Saint Moritz Avenue has units with dishwashers.

