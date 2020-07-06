6505 Bandera Avenue

Amenities
Opportunity to live in Prestigious Preston Hollow with low Maintenance. This Luxury unit is ideally located between North Park Center & Preston Center where you will find premier shopping & Dining. Enjoy peace & quiet within your gated community. Minutes from Northwest Highway, 75, Preston Rd & Dallas Tollway. This 2 bdrm includes spacious living,dining, den, library, & Office areas. Beautiful Fireplace in Living Rm. Floor Plan 37. Over 3900 sqft of Luxury Living space ready for you..
Availability & Price may vary on a daily basis. Photos are of Model Space.