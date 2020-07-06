6505 Bandera Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Opportunity to live in Prestigious Preston Hollow with low Maintenance. This Luxury unit is ideally located between North Park Center & Preston Center where you will find premier shopping & Dining. Enjoy peace & quiet within your gated community. Minutes from Northwest Highway, 75, Preston Rd & Dallas Tollway. This 2 bdrm includes spacious living,dining, den, library, & Office areas. Beautiful Fireplace in Living Rm. Floor Plan 37. Over 3900 sqft of Luxury Living space ready for you..

