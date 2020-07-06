All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6505 Bandera Avenue

6505 Bandera Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Bandera Ave, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Opportunity to live in Prestigious Preston Hollow with low Maintenance. This Luxury unit is ideally located between North Park Center & Preston Center where you will find premier shopping & Dining. Enjoy peace & quiet within your gated community. Minutes from Northwest Highway, 75, Preston Rd & Dallas Tollway. This 2 bdrm includes spacious living,dining, den, library, & Office areas. Beautiful Fireplace in Living Rm. Floor Plan 37. Over 3900 sqft of Luxury Living space ready for you..
Availability & Price may vary on a daily basis. Photos are of Model Space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6505 Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6505 Bandera Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6505 Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6505 Bandera Avenue offer parking?
No, 6505 Bandera Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6505 Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Bandera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Bandera Avenue have a pool?
No, 6505 Bandera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6505 Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

