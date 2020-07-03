All apartments in Dallas
6502 Winton Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM

6502 Winton Street

6502 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6502 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully UPGRADED 1-STORY home in the Bob O Links Downs subdivision is ready for you to move in right now. The home boast 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & zoned to the notable Lakewood Elementary. Enjoy an oversized master bedroom w-ensuite luxurious master bathroom. The living room opens to a newly renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, beautiful quartz countertop, & a massive island which includes a wine cooler. Adore a stunning front deck, large mudroom, spacious backyard, new gutters, new roof, new HVAC, new flooring, surveillance system, & more. Pull home into an attached 2 car garage & be minutes from Downtown, White Rock Lake, Northpark Center Mall, running & cycling trail, highways, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Winton Street have any available units?
6502 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 Winton Street have?
Some of 6502 Winton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6502 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6502 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Winton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6502 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6502 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

