6502 Winton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully UPGRADED 1-STORY home in the Bob O Links Downs subdivision is ready for you to move in right now. The home boast 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & zoned to the notable Lakewood Elementary. Enjoy an oversized master bedroom w-ensuite luxurious master bathroom. The living room opens to a newly renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, beautiful quartz countertop, & a massive island which includes a wine cooler. Adore a stunning front deck, large mudroom, spacious backyard, new gutters, new roof, new HVAC, new flooring, surveillance system, & more. Pull home into an attached 2 car garage & be minutes from Downtown, White Rock Lake, Northpark Center Mall, running & cycling trail, highways, & more!