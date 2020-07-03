6458 Ridgemont Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully UPDATED property situated conveniently between White Rock Lake and SMU, this property is centrally located and is in an area undergoing revitalization. ALL NEW kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinetry, island and open to the living room. Formal dining and front living room with large window. Tons of natural light. Both bathrooms are ALL NEW to include plumbing, electrical, new cabinets, countertops, gorgeous tiled shower in the master. All new lighting fixtures, wood floors, paint throughout. Fantastic opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great location!