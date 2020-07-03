All apartments in Dallas
Location

6458 Ridgemont Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully UPDATED property situated conveniently between White Rock Lake and SMU, this property is centrally located and is in an area undergoing revitalization. ALL NEW kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinetry, island and open to the living room. Formal dining and front living room with large window. Tons of natural light. Both bathrooms are ALL NEW to include plumbing, electrical, new cabinets, countertops, gorgeous tiled shower in the master. All new lighting fixtures, wood floors, paint throughout. Fantastic opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6458 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
6458 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6458 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 6458 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6458 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6458 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6458 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6458 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6458 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6458 Ridgemont Drive offers parking.
Does 6458 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6458 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6458 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 6458 Ridgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6458 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6458 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6458 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6458 Ridgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

