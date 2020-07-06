6432 Chevy Chase Avenue

Amenities
Great property in the heart of Preston Hollow. Better get bye to see this one quick before it is gone. It has a traditional floor plan with two big living areas, with fresh paint and very clean. Beautiful classic red brick home updated thru-out.Medium dark stained wood floors in formals & bdrms. Custom cabinets in kitchen with ceramic tile floor & granite cntrs. Sumptuous den is inviting and warm with lots of light and neutral plush carpeting. Plantation shutters in most of house along with crown molding and ceiling fans.