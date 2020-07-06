6432 Chevy Chase Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Great property in the heart of Preston Hollow. Better get bye to see this one quick before it is gone. It has a traditional floor plan with two big living areas, with fresh paint and very clean. Beautiful classic red brick home updated thru-out.Medium dark stained wood floors in formals & bdrms. Custom cabinets in kitchen with ceramic tile floor & granite cntrs. Sumptuous den is inviting and warm with lots of light and neutral plush carpeting. Plantation shutters in most of house along with crown molding and ceiling fans.