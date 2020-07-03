6404 Juliet Place

Amenities

Beautifully maintained home that is move-in ready in a highly desired Far North Dallas location. Schools are in Plano ISD Schools, Renner, Frankford, Shelton and Plano West Senior High School. Open kitchen design with granite countertops. Washer and Dryer included. 9 ft ceilings, 13 and 20 inch ceramic-porcelain tile flooring throughout most of the first floors and all wet areas. Floor plan designed for convenience, entertaining and ease of maintenance,14 SEER air-conditioning system, natural gas furnace (2-story plans separately zoned), radiant barrier attic insulation, with radiant-barrier decking on the roof and walls, updated high tech wiring throughout the home. Living rooms pre-wired for surround sound.