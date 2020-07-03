All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6404 Juliet Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6404 Juliet Place
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:29 PM

6404 Juliet Place

6404 Juliet Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6404 Juliet Place, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained home that is move-in ready in a highly desired Far North Dallas location. Schools are in Plano ISD Schools, Renner, Frankford, Shelton and Plano West Senior High School. Open kitchen design with granite countertops. Washer and Dryer included. 9 ft ceilings, 13 and 20 inch ceramic-porcelain tile flooring throughout most of the first floors and all wet areas. Floor plan designed for convenience, entertaining and ease of maintenance,14 SEER air-conditioning system, natural gas furnace (2-story plans separately zoned), radiant barrier attic insulation, with radiant-barrier decking on the roof and walls, updated high tech wiring throughout the home. Living rooms pre-wired for surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Juliet Place have any available units?
6404 Juliet Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 Juliet Place have?
Some of 6404 Juliet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Juliet Place currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Juliet Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Juliet Place pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Juliet Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6404 Juliet Place offer parking?
No, 6404 Juliet Place does not offer parking.
Does 6404 Juliet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6404 Juliet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Juliet Place have a pool?
No, 6404 Juliet Place does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Juliet Place have accessible units?
No, 6404 Juliet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Juliet Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 Juliet Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University