Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Many buyers pick highly rated Brentfield Elementary in Richardson ISD as their #1 Choice for a home area. This 3B, 2.5B, 2 car garage with a pool, its been updated, full of natural light, new wood floors in both living areas plus recently renovated Master Bathroom and Kitchen. Indoor glassed Atrium located in the center of the home is a Show Stopper! Beautiful pool with Waterfall are enjoyed from your covered patio. All new Landscaping makes 'drive up' appeal great!