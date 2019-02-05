All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020

6401 Maple Ave

6401 Maple Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Apartment Amenities

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Open & spacious floor plans

Designer color schemes

Ceiling fans in Bedrooms and Living Rooms

Kitchen islands

Pantries

Built-in microwaves

Dual vanities

Separate showers with glass enclosures

Garden Tubs

Spacious closets

Pendant Lighting

Private patios & balconies

10 to 12 foot Ceilings

Ceramic tile backsplash

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

State-of-the-art fitness center

Dog park

Picnic/grilling area

24-Hour coffee bar

Downtown/city Views

Pool Views

Courtyard Views

Dry cleaning service

Parking Garage

Clubhouse Available for private parties

Full-service business center with Printer and High-speed internet access

Game room

Resort-style pool

==============================

About me!

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Maple Ave have any available units?
6401 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Maple Ave have?
Some of 6401 Maple Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 6401 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6401 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 6401 Maple Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 6401 Maple Ave has accessible units.
Does 6401 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

