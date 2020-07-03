All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6401 Hollis Avenue

6401 Hollis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Hollis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 1 bed, 1 bath duplex in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window heat/air, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes Nova Charter School, Glover Park and the busline along 352. Drive east to Buckner Blvd and you'll find Walmart Neighborhood Market, Fiesta Mart, ALDI, Carl's Jr, Little Caesars Pizza, and more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Hollis Avenue have any available units?
6401 Hollis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Hollis Avenue have?
Some of 6401 Hollis Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Hollis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Hollis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Hollis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Hollis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Hollis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Hollis Avenue offers parking.
Does 6401 Hollis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Hollis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Hollis Avenue have a pool?
No, 6401 Hollis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Hollis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6401 Hollis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Hollis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 Hollis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

