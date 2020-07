Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept with the Living and Kitchen combo. Fireplace in Living. Extra large washer, dryer room. Hardwood floors throughout. A large add on room that could be a media room or game room with an enclosed room that could be used for an additional bedroom or second living. This home offers many great options for entertaining or a family.