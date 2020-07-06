6345 Diamond Head Circle

Amenities
This second story condo has been updated with fresh paint, granite counter tops, kitchen range, dual sink in master and many other must-haves. The spacious floor plan makes it perfect for any tenants – including roommates! The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast bar and has direct access to the covered parking below. The 1,528 square foot condo offers amazing storage – 3 closets in the master, two in the living room and a full size in the second bedroom. The property comes with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. The owner also pays all utilities (trash, water, electricity). There are two assigned carport spaces, a beautiful pool and well-maintained grounds.