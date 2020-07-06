All apartments in Dallas
6345 Diamond Head Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6345 Diamond Head Circle

6345 Diamond Head Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6345 Diamond Head Circle, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This second story condo has been updated with fresh paint, granite counter tops, kitchen range, dual sink in master and many other must-haves. The spacious floor plan makes it perfect for any tenants – including roommates! The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast bar and has direct access to the covered parking below. The 1,528 square foot condo offers amazing storage – 3 closets in the master, two in the living room and a full size in the second bedroom. The property comes with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. The owner also pays all utilities (trash, water, electricity). There are two assigned carport spaces, a beautiful pool and well-maintained grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6345 Diamond Head Circle have any available units?
6345 Diamond Head Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6345 Diamond Head Circle have?
Some of 6345 Diamond Head Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6345 Diamond Head Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6345 Diamond Head Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6345 Diamond Head Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6345 Diamond Head Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6345 Diamond Head Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6345 Diamond Head Circle offers parking.
Does 6345 Diamond Head Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6345 Diamond Head Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6345 Diamond Head Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6345 Diamond Head Circle has a pool.
Does 6345 Diamond Head Circle have accessible units?
No, 6345 Diamond Head Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6345 Diamond Head Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6345 Diamond Head Circle has units with dishwashers.

