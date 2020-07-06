6345 Diamond Head Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

This second story condo has been updated with fresh paint, granite counter tops, kitchen range, dual sink in master and many other must-haves. The spacious floor plan makes it perfect for any tenants – including roommates! The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast bar and has direct access to the covered parking below. The 1,528 square foot condo offers amazing storage – 3 closets in the master, two in the living room and a full size in the second bedroom. The property comes with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. The owner also pays all utilities (trash, water, electricity). There are two assigned carport spaces, a beautiful pool and well-maintained grounds.