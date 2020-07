Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment with Premium High End Finishes!! Including gorgeous refinished wood flooring, barn doors, stone counter tops, SS appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, full size washer dryer, walk in closets and plenty of storage. Close to shopping, White Rock Lake and Downtown! A historical diamond and a must see to appreciate!! This is the last unit left!! All others have been leased! Don't miss out!!