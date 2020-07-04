All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:48 PM

6343 BORDEAUX Avenue

6343 Bordeaux Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6343 Bordeaux Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
Just Updated this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in popular Bordeaux Village * Brand new granite countertops & tile backsplash * New kitchen cabinets * new bathtub and new tub & tile enclosure * Refinished hardwood floors * private deck area(8 X 12) with storage bldg * New stackable washer & Dryer * alarm system * covered parking * storm doors * 2 bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs * New stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher * Must have good credit, Good rental history, and sufficient income! No pets.

Sorry but No housing vouchers accepted for this property..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue have any available units?
6343 BORDEAUX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue have?
Some of 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6343 BORDEAUX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue offers parking.
Does 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue has a pool.
Does 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6343 BORDEAUX Avenue has units with dishwashers.

