6343 BORDEAUX Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool

Just Updated this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in popular Bordeaux Village * Brand new granite countertops & tile backsplash * New kitchen cabinets * new bathtub and new tub & tile enclosure * Refinished hardwood floors * private deck area(8 X 12) with storage bldg * New stackable washer & Dryer * alarm system * covered parking * storm doors * 2 bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs * New stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher * Must have good credit, Good rental history, and sufficient income! No pets.



Sorry but No housing vouchers accepted for this property..