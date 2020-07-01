All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6333 Richmond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6333 Richmond Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:32 PM

6333 Richmond Avenue

6333 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6333 Richmond Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Location, location, location. Modern, clean, recently updated condo. Luxury finish throughout. Open floor plan with outdoor balcony off living space and another rooftop balcony off 4th floor patio deck. 3 generous bedrooms - all with en suite baths. Half bath on main living floor. 4th floor bonus room for office, TV room, exercise, playroom. Hardwoods on 2nd and 3rd floors. Abundant storage in house and garage. Walk to the grocer, vet, cleaners, restaurants, pharmacy, drinking establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
6333 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 6333 Richmond Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6333 Richmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6333 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Richmond Avenue offers parking.
Does 6333 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 6333 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6333 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6333 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6333 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University