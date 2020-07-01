6333 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Location, location, location. Modern, clean, recently updated condo. Luxury finish throughout. Open floor plan with outdoor balcony off living space and another rooftop balcony off 4th floor patio deck. 3 generous bedrooms - all with en suite baths. Half bath on main living floor. 4th floor bonus room for office, TV room, exercise, playroom. Hardwoods on 2nd and 3rd floors. Abundant storage in house and garage. Walk to the grocer, vet, cleaners, restaurants, pharmacy, drinking establishments.