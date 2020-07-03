Completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen. All baths renovated with travertine and glass vessel sinks with designer fixtures throughout home. 20' Vaulted ceiling. Replaced roof and garage door. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Fenced in yard with patio. Restaurants and grocery stores located 5 minutes away. Washer and Dryer included. Pet Deposit depends upon type and number of pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6330 Winton Street have any available units?
6330 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6330 Winton Street have?
Some of 6330 Winton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6330 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 Winton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6330 Winton Street is pet friendly.
Does 6330 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6330 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6330 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6330 Winton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6330 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6330 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6330 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6330 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.
