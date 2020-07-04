All apartments in Dallas
6324 Benavides Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6324 Benavides Drive

6324 Benavides Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Benavides Dr, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect little home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Home features open concept, eat in bar, low maintenance floors. Home is minutes from MASTER PLANNED GOLF COURSE. Quick commute to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Benavides Drive have any available units?
6324 Benavides Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 Benavides Drive have?
Some of 6324 Benavides Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Benavides Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Benavides Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Benavides Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6324 Benavides Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6324 Benavides Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6324 Benavides Drive offers parking.
Does 6324 Benavides Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Benavides Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Benavides Drive have a pool?
No, 6324 Benavides Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6324 Benavides Drive have accessible units?
No, 6324 Benavides Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Benavides Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6324 Benavides Drive has units with dishwashers.

