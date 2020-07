Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy 3 bed 2.5 bath property is ready to move in. It is updated with fresh paint, new carpet and granite counter-tops. The master bedroom comes with big closet and attached bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are also decent size with a closet in each. The common toilet is big with a tub. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and an easy ten minutes commute to Dallas Downtown.