All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6307 Diamond Head Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6307 Diamond Head Circle
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:55 PM

6307 Diamond Head Circle

6307 Diamond Head Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6307 Diamond Head Circle, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo behind the pink wall. Formal living and dining areas. Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, wood floors, tile back splash, large island, eat-in bar in addition to separate breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with walk in closets, large master bath. Secondary bedroom with bath and walk in closets. Condo offers great living space with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundance of storage, large closets, community pool, HOA includes all utilities. Location, Location. Conveniently located near Northwest Highway, Dallas North Tollway, shops and restaurants in Preston Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Diamond Head Circle have any available units?
6307 Diamond Head Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 Diamond Head Circle have?
Some of 6307 Diamond Head Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Diamond Head Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Diamond Head Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Diamond Head Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6307 Diamond Head Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6307 Diamond Head Circle offer parking?
No, 6307 Diamond Head Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6307 Diamond Head Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 Diamond Head Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Diamond Head Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6307 Diamond Head Circle has a pool.
Does 6307 Diamond Head Circle have accessible units?
No, 6307 Diamond Head Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Diamond Head Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6307 Diamond Head Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University