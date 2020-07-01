6307 Diamond Head Circle

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo behind the pink wall. Formal living and dining areas. Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, wood floors, tile back splash, large island, eat-in bar in addition to separate breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with walk in closets, large master bath. Secondary bedroom with bath and walk in closets. Condo offers great living space with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundance of storage, large closets, community pool, HOA includes all utilities. Location, Location. Conveniently located near Northwest Highway, Dallas North Tollway, shops and restaurants in Preston Center.