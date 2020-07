Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous home has been completely renovated and remodeled with new floors, paint, new Kitchen appliances. 5-7 minutes from Downtown Dallas and close to Stevens Park Golf Course, and Bishop Arts District. Restaurants are less than one mile away. Parking for 3 cars, hammock, gazebo, and greenery abound. Home has 4 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms include 1 king bed in each and 2 have a full bed in each. The Living room has an 85 flat screen inch television.