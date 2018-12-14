6234 Overlook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated extra storage accessible

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Completely Renovated home in Parkdale... This home features a 2 year ago roof, updated plumbing, electrical panel, kitchen counter tops, restored hardwood floors, double pane windows, attic insulation, gas stove, water heater, interior paint and much more. Wheelchair access ramp in front yard. Huge backyard has 2 pecan trees, storage shed and tons of space for kids. half of the garage has been converted into a washer & dryer room and the remaining half serves as additional storage. Large closets in hall & bedrooms. Parkdale neighborhood is minutes away from Downtown Dallas, i 30, schools, shopping and restaurants. $55 application fee per adult over the age of 18 and its made payable to Chavez MRI Corp.