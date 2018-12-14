All apartments in Dallas
6234 Overlook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6234 Overlook Drive

6234 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6234 Overlook Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Completely Renovated home in Parkdale... This home features a 2 year ago roof, updated plumbing, electrical panel, kitchen counter tops, restored hardwood floors, double pane windows, attic insulation, gas stove, water heater, interior paint and much more. Wheelchair access ramp in front yard. Huge backyard has 2 pecan trees, storage shed and tons of space for kids. half of the garage has been converted into a washer & dryer room and the remaining half serves as additional storage. Large closets in hall & bedrooms. Parkdale neighborhood is minutes away from Downtown Dallas, i 30, schools, shopping and restaurants. $55 application fee per adult over the age of 18 and its made payable to Chavez MRI Corp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 Overlook Drive have any available units?
6234 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6234 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 6234 Overlook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6234 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6234 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6234 Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6234 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6234 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 6234 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6234 Overlook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 6234 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6234 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6234 Overlook Drive has accessible units.
Does 6234 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

