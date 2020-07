Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice Updated Garden Home in Kings Crossing Gated Community. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, 1,997 Sq. Ft.

Split Bedroom Arrangement. Open Floor Plan with Large Living Room overlooking Kings Crossing Natural Area. Nice Kitchen with recent Granite Counter Tops and Black Splash. Lots of Cabinets and Storage Space. Restaurants, Shopping Centers conveniently located close to house. All schools close by. Must See, nice Garden Home like this one will not last long.