All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6221 Goliad Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6221 Goliad Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:31 AM

6221 Goliad Avenue

6221 Goliad Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6221 Goliad Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful second floor duplex unit. Features original hardwood floors, light-filled rooms, customs paint, light fixtures and original wall built ins & moldings which make it one of the most appealing half-duplexes in the Lakewood & M-Street area. Refrigerator, new washer & dryer combo are provided. Shared fenced in backyard features wood deck and large balcony. Walk to Whole Foods, MiCocina & Smoke House just to name a few in Lakewood! Landlord prefers one year lease. No pets. On-street parking. Yard care for front & backyard included. This units assigned parking is the driveway ONLY. $55 application fee per adult over the age of 18. Downstairs unit 6223 Goliad is also for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 Goliad Avenue have any available units?
6221 Goliad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6221 Goliad Avenue have?
Some of 6221 Goliad Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 Goliad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Goliad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Goliad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6221 Goliad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6221 Goliad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6221 Goliad Avenue offers parking.
Does 6221 Goliad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6221 Goliad Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Goliad Avenue have a pool?
No, 6221 Goliad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6221 Goliad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6221 Goliad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Goliad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 Goliad Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University