6221 Goliad Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful second floor duplex unit. Features original hardwood floors, light-filled rooms, customs paint, light fixtures and original wall built ins & moldings which make it one of the most appealing half-duplexes in the Lakewood & M-Street area. Refrigerator, new washer & dryer combo are provided. Shared fenced in backyard features wood deck and large balcony. Walk to Whole Foods, MiCocina & Smoke House just to name a few in Lakewood! Landlord prefers one year lease. No pets. On-street parking. Yard care for front & backyard included. This units assigned parking is the driveway ONLY. $55 application fee per adult over the age of 18. Downstairs unit 6223 Goliad is also for lease.