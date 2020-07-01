All apartments in Dallas
6211 W Northwest Highway

6211 East Northwest Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6211 East Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This renovated ground-floor unit has a wall of windows looking to a private patio and the rear gardens of the Preston Tower Garden Building. Living areas and bedroom have faux-wood floors illuminated with abundant can lights. Open kitchen has faux granite counter tops and Frigidaire appliances. Bedroom has two closets, one 6x4, and the bath comes with a granite-topped vanity with tub-shower. No washer-dryer but see large basement laundry room. For your morning swim, you will be only steps away from the Preston Tower pool. Rent includes electricity, water, and high-speed internet with UVerse. Building amenities, including fire pit, fitness center, dog park, tennis-pickle ball court, community room, and library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 W Northwest Highway have any available units?
6211 W Northwest Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 W Northwest Highway have?
Some of 6211 W Northwest Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 W Northwest Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6211 W Northwest Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 W Northwest Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 W Northwest Highway is pet friendly.
Does 6211 W Northwest Highway offer parking?
No, 6211 W Northwest Highway does not offer parking.
Does 6211 W Northwest Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 W Northwest Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 W Northwest Highway have a pool?
Yes, 6211 W Northwest Highway has a pool.
Does 6211 W Northwest Highway have accessible units?
No, 6211 W Northwest Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 W Northwest Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 W Northwest Highway has units with dishwashers.

