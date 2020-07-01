6211 W Northwest Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

This renovated ground-floor unit has a wall of windows looking to a private patio and the rear gardens of the Preston Tower Garden Building. Living areas and bedroom have faux-wood floors illuminated with abundant can lights. Open kitchen has faux granite counter tops and Frigidaire appliances. Bedroom has two closets, one 6x4, and the bath comes with a granite-topped vanity with tub-shower. No washer-dryer but see large basement laundry room. For your morning swim, you will be only steps away from the Preston Tower pool. Rent includes electricity, water, and high-speed internet with UVerse. Building amenities, including fire pit, fitness center, dog park, tennis-pickle ball court, community room, and library.